Brigade Enterprises Aims for Rs 2,500 Crore Revenue with New Bengaluru Luxury Project
Brigade Enterprises Ltd plans a luxury housing project in East Bengaluru, aiming for Rs 2,500 crore in revenue. The project spans 10.75 acres, offering 2.5 million square feet of saleable area. The move highlights their commitment to premium markets in Bengaluru, where they've developed extensively since 1986.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:55 IST
Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd is setting ambitious targets with its new luxury housing project in East Bengaluru, aspiring to generate Rs 2,500 crore in revenue.
The company, in collaboration with a landowner, is developing a high-end residential complex on a 10.75-acre plot, offering a substantial saleable area of 2.5 million square feet.
The venture underscores Brigade Enterprises' dedication to maintaining its dominance in Bengaluru, a primary market where it has fostered a significant presence since its inception in 1986, alongside projects in other major Indian cities.
