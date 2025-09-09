Brigade Enterprises Aims for Rs 2,500 Crore Revenue with New Bengaluru Luxury Project

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd is setting ambitious targets with its new luxury housing project in East Bengaluru, aspiring to generate Rs 2,500 crore in revenue.

The company, in collaboration with a landowner, is developing a high-end residential complex on a 10.75-acre plot, offering a substantial saleable area of 2.5 million square feet.

The venture underscores Brigade Enterprises' dedication to maintaining its dominance in Bengaluru, a primary market where it has fostered a significant presence since its inception in 1986, alongside projects in other major Indian cities.

