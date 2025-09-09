Left Menu

Brigade Enterprises Aims for Rs 2,500 Crore Revenue with New Bengaluru Luxury Project

Brigade Enterprises Ltd plans a luxury housing project in East Bengaluru, aiming for Rs 2,500 crore in revenue. The project spans 10.75 acres, offering 2.5 million square feet of saleable area. The move highlights their commitment to premium markets in Bengaluru, where they've developed extensively since 1986.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:55 IST
Brigade Enterprises Aims for Rs 2,500 Crore Revenue with New Bengaluru Luxury Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd is setting ambitious targets with its new luxury housing project in East Bengaluru, aspiring to generate Rs 2,500 crore in revenue.

The company, in collaboration with a landowner, is developing a high-end residential complex on a 10.75-acre plot, offering a substantial saleable area of 2.5 million square feet.

The venture underscores Brigade Enterprises' dedication to maintaining its dominance in Bengaluru, a primary market where it has fostered a significant presence since its inception in 1986, alongside projects in other major Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal in Turmoil: Oli Resigns Amidst Widespread Protests

Nepal in Turmoil: Oli Resigns Amidst Widespread Protests

 Nepal
2
Explosion heard in Qatar's capital city Doha, reports AP.

Explosion heard in Qatar's capital city Doha, reports AP.

 Global
3
David Miller Ruled Out of T20I Series Against England Due to Injury

David Miller Ruled Out of T20I Series Against England Due to Injury

 United Kingdom
4
U.S. Justice Department's Controversial Voter Data Transfer Sparks Privacy Concerns

U.S. Justice Department's Controversial Voter Data Transfer Sparks Privacy C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025