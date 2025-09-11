Mystery Surrounding the Back-to-Back Deaths of Kolkata's Tigresses

In a span of just 24 hours, two tigresses from Alipore Zoo in Kolkata have died, stirring concern among zoo officials and visitors alike.

Senior zoo officials revealed that the tigresses, Payel and Rupa, succumbed to age-related health issues. Payel died on Tuesday, with Rupa, an albino tigress, following the next day.

Amid ongoing autopsy and viscera tests, the chief wildlife warden has initiated an investigation into these sudden fatalities, seeking clarity on the unfortunate incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)