Left Menu

Mystery Surrounding the Back-to-Back Deaths of Kolkata's Tigresses

Two tigresses in Kolkata's Alipore Zoo passed away within 24 hours due to age-related health issues. Tigress Payel died on Tuesday followed by Rupa, an albino tigress, on Wednesday. An inquiry committee is investigating the deaths, with autopsy and viscera tests being conducted to understand the causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:45 IST
Mystery Surrounding the Back-to-Back Deaths of Kolkata's Tigresses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a span of just 24 hours, two tigresses from Alipore Zoo in Kolkata have died, stirring concern among zoo officials and visitors alike.

Senior zoo officials revealed that the tigresses, Payel and Rupa, succumbed to age-related health issues. Payel died on Tuesday, with Rupa, an albino tigress, following the next day.

Amid ongoing autopsy and viscera tests, the chief wildlife warden has initiated an investigation into these sudden fatalities, seeking clarity on the unfortunate incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Boosts EV Subsidies to Drive Electric Revolution

Odisha Boosts EV Subsidies to Drive Electric Revolution

 India
2
Shiv Sena UBT Stirs Controversy Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match

Shiv Sena UBT Stirs Controversy Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match

 India
3
Amazon Expands Lightning-Fast Delivery Service to Mumbai

Amazon Expands Lightning-Fast Delivery Service to Mumbai

 India
4
Sanjay Singh Accuses J&K Police of 'Dictatorship' in AAP Leader's Arrest Saga

Sanjay Singh Accuses J&K Police of 'Dictatorship' in AAP Leader's Arrest Sag...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025