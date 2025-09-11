Mystery Surrounding the Back-to-Back Deaths of Kolkata's Tigresses
Two tigresses in Kolkata's Alipore Zoo passed away within 24 hours due to age-related health issues. Tigress Payel died on Tuesday followed by Rupa, an albino tigress, on Wednesday. An inquiry committee is investigating the deaths, with autopsy and viscera tests being conducted to understand the causes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a span of just 24 hours, two tigresses from Alipore Zoo in Kolkata have died, stirring concern among zoo officials and visitors alike.
Senior zoo officials revealed that the tigresses, Payel and Rupa, succumbed to age-related health issues. Payel died on Tuesday, with Rupa, an albino tigress, following the next day.
Amid ongoing autopsy and viscera tests, the chief wildlife warden has initiated an investigation into these sudden fatalities, seeking clarity on the unfortunate incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- tigresses
- Kolkata
- Alipore Zoo
- death
- age-related
- ailments
- inquiry
- autopsy
- wildlife
- investigation
Advertisement