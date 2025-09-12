Left Menu

Amazon's Indigenous Guardians: Protecting Health and Environment

A study in Communications Earth & Environment reveals better health in areas where Indigenous peoples manage Amazon forest lands. Diseases decreased where forests are intact, showing the link between environmental conservation and health. This research underscores Indigenous roles in climate action and may influence global policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Human interference in the Amazon rainforest, through deforestation and burning, is damaging to public health, a belief held by Indigenous communities for centuries. A recent study published in Communications Earth & Environment supports this, showing reduced diseases in areas where Indigenous peoples manage forest lands.

With the UN climate summit approaching in Brazil, the study's authors highlight the importance of Indigenous communities in climate change discussions. The conference in Belem will likely emphasize their key role in environmental conservation and health protection.

Experts applaud the research's insight into the relationship between healthy landscapes and human well-being. They urge consideration of these findings in global policymaking, emphasizing the necessity of preserving forest ecosystems both within and outside Indigenous territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

