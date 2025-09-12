Left Menu

Hyderabad: The Rising Star of India's Real Estate Boom

The podcast 'Most Emerging City for Real Estate in India' highlights Hyderabad's booming real estate market. Ajitesh Korupolu of ASBL discusses the city's growth in the sectors of IT, infrastructure, and double-income households, and how technology and innovation are shaping the real estate landscape for investors and residents alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, a city gaining prominence in India's real estate sector, has been lauded for its robust market dynamics. The recent Real Estate with Mayank podcast spotlighted Hyderabad's thriving employment opportunities in IT and its continuous infrastructure development, creating strong demand for housing.

Ajitesh Korupolu, CEO of ASBL, elaborated on how innovative technologies like digital twins are streamlining construction, making processes more efficient and transparent. The city is not just about homes; it's about homes embedded with vital services that cater to modern lifestyle needs.

Hyderabad's strategic approach to Floor Space Index sets it apart, encouraging affordable yet high-quality living. Ajitesh advises investors on practical strategies, emphasizing deep research and understanding customer needs as keys to success in this growing market.

