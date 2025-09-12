Left Menu

Northeast Revival: PM Modi's Vision Transforms Infrastructure

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to the Northeast, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma applauded the region's infrastructural growth, attributing it to Modi's strategic vision. Major investments will be made during visits to Mizoram, Manipur, and Assam, totaling projects worth over Rs 37,500 crore.

Northeast Revival: PM Modi's Vision Transforms Infrastructure
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for a pivotal two-day visit to the Northeast, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hailed the significant improvements in infrastructure and connectivity under Modi's guidance.

Highlighting the efforts of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sarma pointed out the remarkable advancement in rail infrastructure, labeling it an 'unprecedented boom.'

During his visit, Modi is set to launch a plethora of development projects across Mizoram, Manipur, and Assam, including those worth over Rs 37,500 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

