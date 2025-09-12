Northeast Revival: PM Modi's Vision Transforms Infrastructure

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for a pivotal two-day visit to the Northeast, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hailed the significant improvements in infrastructure and connectivity under Modi's guidance.

Highlighting the efforts of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sarma pointed out the remarkable advancement in rail infrastructure, labeling it an 'unprecedented boom.'

During his visit, Modi is set to launch a plethora of development projects across Mizoram, Manipur, and Assam, including those worth over Rs 37,500 crore.

