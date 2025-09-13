Mystery Engulfs Houseboat Blaze

A dramatic incident unfolded near Chithira lake in the coastal district when a houseboat caught fire and was entirely consumed by flames on Saturday afternoon. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, as the two passengers on board were evacuated in time.

The alarming event occurred around 4:30 pm, prompting immediate response from the Alappuzha fire station. Firefighters dispatched to the scene reported that the vessel was thoroughly gutted by the blaze.

According to a fire official, the fire appeared to have originated from the boat's engine area. However, the precise cause of the inferno is still under investigation, leaving residents and authorities seeking answers.