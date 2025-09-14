Pro-Palestinian Protests Disrupt Vuelta a Espana Finale
The Vuelta a Espana cycle race finale was called off due to large-scale pro-Palestinian protests in Madrid. Demonstrations against an Israeli team's participation led to clashes with police and disrupted the event, eventually resulting in Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard being named the winner.
Pro-Palestinian protests caused the Vuelta a Espana cycle race finale to be abandoned on Sunday, crowning Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard the winner amid confrontations with police. Demonstrators overturned metal barriers and occupied the race route across Madrid, objecting to an Israeli team's involvement.
A spokesperson for the race organizers confirmed the race's end to Reuters, citing protests mainly targeting the Israel-Premier Tech team over Israel's actions in Gaza. With riders threatening to quit and routes blocked, disruption was inevitable.
Spanish police deployed over 1,000 officers during the final stage in Madrid, scheduled to end at 7 p.m. Despite the race's cancellation, clashes persisted, as protesters hurled objects at police. Spain's Socialist Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, expressed admiration for the activists, recognizing their pursuit of justice for Palestine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Protests
- Vuelta a Espana
- Palestinian
- Jonas Vingegaard
- Israel
- Spain
- Madrid
- Cycling
- Clashes
- Police
ALSO READ
Israeli Actions Threaten Middle East Peace Efforts
Qatar Condemns Israeli Strike Amid Middle-East Tensions
Arab-Islamic Summit: Rallying Behind Qatar Amid Israeli Tensions
Arab-Islamic Unity: A Summit to Support Qatar Amid Tensions with Israel
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Qatar Denounces Israel Amid Middle East Conflict