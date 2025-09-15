Left Menu

15-09-2025
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Ebola vaccination begins in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, WHO says

The World Health Organization on Sunday said it had begun vaccinating frontline health workers and contacts of people infected with Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Kasai Province, where an outbreak has been declared.

The WHO said an initial 400 doses of the Ervebo Ebola vaccine from the country's stockpile of 2,000 doses have been delivered to Bulape, which is the outbreak's epicentre.

US FDA clears Apple Watch hypertension feature

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared Apple to roll out a hypertension detection feature on some of its smartwatches, the health regulator said in a statement late on Friday. The company unveiled a blood pressure monitor in its latest Apple Watch at a September 9 event, where it also introduced a refreshed iPhone lineup, including a slimmer iPhone Air.

UnitedHealth sought to meet with Trump, WSJ reports

UnitedHealth has sought meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, although it has not secured one yet, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. The attempts are part of a bolstered lobbying effort in Washington, D.C., by the top U.S. health insurer at a time it faces numerous regulatory challenges, the paper reported.

