Left Menu

Investments worth Rs 4,000 cr confirmed by Japanese companies: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil on Monday said that investments worth Rs 4,000 crore have been confirmed during the recently concluded visit to Japan, by the delegation led by him.Expressing satisfaction with the success of the visit, he said that these new investments by some of Japans leading companies would further strengthen the existing industrial ecosystem in Karnataka.Japanese investors arrive at decisions only after careful consideration.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-09-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 19:55 IST
Investments worth Rs 4,000 cr confirmed by Japanese companies: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil on Monday said that investments worth Rs 4,000 crore have been confirmed during the recently concluded visit to Japan, by the delegation led by him.

Expressing satisfaction with the success of the visit, he said that these new investments by some of Japan's leading companies would further strengthen the existing industrial ecosystem in Karnataka.

''Japanese investors arrive at decisions only after careful consideration. Moreover, Karnataka is home to more than 50 per cent of the total Japanese companies operating in India,'' Patil said. He said the earlier visit to Japan and South Korea had resulted in attracting investments of around Rs 6,500 crore, a statement from the minister's office said.

During the latest visit, discussions were held on several projects, including the expansion plans of Honda and a proposal by Sumitomo, in collaboration with Mukand Sumi, to set up a steel plant, the minister said.

Patil observed that the 50 per cent tariff imposed on Indian goods by US President Donald Trump has caused some disruption. In such a situation, it has become challenging for investors to make decisions, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J’khand CM holds meeting on PESA rules

J’khand CM holds meeting on PESA rules

 India
2
Bessent says US won't hit China with tariffs over Russian oil unless Europe goes first

Bessent says US won't hit China with tariffs over Russian oil unless Europe ...

 Spain
3
Kashmir crime branch's EOW nabs man accused in impersonation, financial fraud case

Kashmir crime branch's EOW nabs man accused in impersonation, financial frau...

 India
4
Two new polio cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan tally rises to 26

Two new polio cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan tally rises to ...

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025