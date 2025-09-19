Left Menu

Kamchatka Quake Triggers Tsunami Alerts

A strong earthquake in Russia's Kamchatka region prompted tsunami warnings. Measured at a magnitude of 7.8 by the U.S. Geological Survey, it triggered alerts in the region and neighboring areas. Although no damage was initially reported, emergency services were placed on high alert with warnings of potential tsunami waves along the coast.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake measuring 7.8 struck Russia's Kamchatka region, leading to a series of tsunami warnings on Friday. Despite the magnitude, no damage has been reported thus far.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed that the quake, at a depth of 10 km, was followed by aftershocks reaching 5.8 in magnitude. Russia's Emergencies Ministry recorded it as 7.2.

Emergency readiness is at its peak under Governor Vladimir Solodov's directive, as officials inspected social institutions and residential areas. Meanwhile, the U.S. National Weather Service warned parts of Alaska, emphasizing the region's seismic activity with previous quakes over 7 magnitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

