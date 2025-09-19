Kamchatka Quake Triggers Tsunami Alerts

An earthquake measuring 7.8 struck Russia's Kamchatka region, leading to a series of tsunami warnings on Friday. Despite the magnitude, no damage has been reported thus far.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed that the quake, at a depth of 10 km, was followed by aftershocks reaching 5.8 in magnitude. Russia's Emergencies Ministry recorded it as 7.2.

Emergency readiness is at its peak under Governor Vladimir Solodov's directive, as officials inspected social institutions and residential areas. Meanwhile, the U.S. National Weather Service warned parts of Alaska, emphasizing the region's seismic activity with previous quakes over 7 magnitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)