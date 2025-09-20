Odisha's New State Secretariat: A Step Towards Modernization

The Odisha government is taking significant steps to modernize its infrastructure with the construction of a new state secretariat building in Bhubaneswar, as disclosed by Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan in the assembly.

The Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) has been tasked with drafting the master plan for the new Lok Seva building. This development, once approved, will require subsequent budgetary approval from the government.

In related infrastructure advancements, Harichandan revealed plans for a second bridge at Trisulia, aimed at enhancing connections between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The project awaits tender finalization with a projected cost of Rs 297.59 crore and a completion timeline of 36 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)