Left Menu

Odisha's New State Secretariat: A Step Towards Modernization

The Odisha government is progressing towards constructing a new state secretariat building in Bhubaneswar. The OBCC is creating a master plan, after which budgetary approvals will follow. The existing 68-year-old building lacks parking facilities. Additionally, a new bridge at Trisulia will boost connectivity between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-09-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 20:08 IST
Odisha's New State Secretariat: A Step Towards Modernization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government is taking significant steps to modernize its infrastructure with the construction of a new state secretariat building in Bhubaneswar, as disclosed by Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan in the assembly.

The Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) has been tasked with drafting the master plan for the new Lok Seva building. This development, once approved, will require subsequent budgetary approval from the government.

In related infrastructure advancements, Harichandan revealed plans for a second bridge at Trisulia, aimed at enhancing connections between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The project awaits tender finalization with a projected cost of Rs 297.59 crore and a completion timeline of 36 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
2
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
4
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025