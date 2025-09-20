Left Menu

Pothole Protests: Residents Demand Safer Roads in Bengaluru

Residents from several societies staged a peaceful protest along Varthur Road, demanding immediate action to repair potholes and improve infrastructure. They urged the development of the Varthur–Gunjur stretch, citing safety concerns. Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister highlighted ongoing efforts and discouraged politicizing the pothole issue.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Residents gathered on Varthur Road, armed with placards, to demand immediate road repairs and infrastructure improvement. The protest included children and senior citizens, who highlighted the unsafe conditions caused by neglect, notably on the Varthur–Gunjur stretch.

Protesters called for urgent action, citing past accidents and pressing for road resurfacing and traffic management solutions. Despite their peaceful plea, police intervened due to a lack of protest permission, reminding residents of designated protest zones.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reassured citizens that pothole repair is a government priority, noting systematic efforts and urging against politicization of the matter. He reported substantial progress in filling existing potholes and introduced a public reporting mechanism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

