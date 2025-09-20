Explosive Discovery: Uncovering Dal Lake's Hidden Past
Remnants of a shell from Operation Sindoor, India's military response to a Pahalgam attack, were found in Dal Lake. Discovered during a cleaning drive, the debris was handed to local authorities for examination. The initial explosion had caused city-wide alarm, intensifying security operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-09-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 23:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Srinagar have uncovered remnants of a shell in Dal Lake, a find linked to Operation Sindoor, the Indian military's strategic response to the prior Pahalgam attack.
During a regular cleaning drive, officials from the Lake Conservation and Management Authority stumbled upon the explosive debris, which led to immediate security measures.
The debris is now in the hands of law enforcement, awaiting thorough investigation as initial discoveries had sent shockwaves throughout the city, highlighting ongoing security challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
