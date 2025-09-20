Explosive Discovery: Uncovering Dal Lake's Hidden Past

Authorities in Srinagar have uncovered remnants of a shell in Dal Lake, a find linked to Operation Sindoor, the Indian military's strategic response to the prior Pahalgam attack.

During a regular cleaning drive, officials from the Lake Conservation and Management Authority stumbled upon the explosive debris, which led to immediate security measures.

The debris is now in the hands of law enforcement, awaiting thorough investigation as initial discoveries had sent shockwaves throughout the city, highlighting ongoing security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)