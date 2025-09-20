Left Menu

Explosive Discovery: Uncovering Dal Lake's Hidden Past

Remnants of a shell from Operation Sindoor, India's military response to a Pahalgam attack, were found in Dal Lake. Discovered during a cleaning drive, the debris was handed to local authorities for examination. The initial explosion had caused city-wide alarm, intensifying security operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-09-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 23:27 IST
Explosive Discovery: Uncovering Dal Lake's Hidden Past
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Srinagar have uncovered remnants of a shell in Dal Lake, a find linked to Operation Sindoor, the Indian military's strategic response to the prior Pahalgam attack.

During a regular cleaning drive, officials from the Lake Conservation and Management Authority stumbled upon the explosive debris, which led to immediate security measures.

The debris is now in the hands of law enforcement, awaiting thorough investigation as initial discoveries had sent shockwaves throughout the city, highlighting ongoing security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
2
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
4
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025