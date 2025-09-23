Left Menu

Rebuilding Andhra Pradesh: Infrastructure Overhaul with Rs. 1,430 Crore Focus

Andhra Pradesh's Roads & Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy announces a Rs. 1,430 crore plan to reconstruct 352 bridges using 16th Finance Commission funds. Criticizing the prior YSRCP government's neglect, he highlights plans to fix potholes and develop new roads under the TDP-led regime.

Updated: 23-09-2025 13:35 IST
Andhra Pradesh is set to undergo a major infrastructure overhaul following announcements by Roads & Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy. Speaking in the Assembly, Reddy highlighted the need for Rs. 1,430 crore to reconstruct 352 bridges across the state. The funding for this ambitious project will be sourced from the 16th Finance Commission.

Reddy also criticized the previous YSRCP government, claiming it neglected road and bridge development during its tenure from 2019 to 2024. He alleged that this negligence led to severe inconvenience for the public, prompting the current TDP-led NDA government to prioritize infrastructure repair at the cost of Rs. 1,080 crore.

In addition to bridge reconstruction, Reddy outlined plans to fix potholes and develop single-layer roads. A corporation will be established for swift completion, aligning with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's directives, while tackling leftover NDB loan repayments from the former administration.

