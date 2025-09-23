Rajasthan's Urban Service Camps: A New Era of Public Service

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conducted a review of the ongoing urban service camps in Bhilwara, which are being held from September 17 to October 17. These camps seek to facilitate the provision of essential documents such as birth, death, and caste certificates, as well as income and residence proofs, pensions, and ration cards, all under one roof.

In a public address in Bhilwara, Sharma criticized the previous Congress government, accusing them of widespread corruption and frequent paper leaks, which dashed many aspirants' hopes. He highlighted that there have been no paper leaks in the last two years, and recruitment processes have been continuously underway.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, Sharma interacted with numerous beneficiaries during the event, where officials distributed cheques and land deeds, furthering the government's commitment to transparent and efficient public service delivery.

