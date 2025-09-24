Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Taiwan: Barrier Lake Overflow during Typhoon

Fourteen deaths have been confirmed in Taiwan's Hualien county after a barrier lake overflowed during a typhoon, flooding the area. Rescue efforts are ongoing with thousands affected by the severe weather conditions. The typhoon has caused significant rainfall and damage reminiscent of past devastating storms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 06:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 06:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded in Taiwan's Hualien county, where fourteen individuals lost their lives after a barrier lake overflowed during a typhoon. The local fire department confirmed the fatalities on Wednesday, following an initial report of two deaths and 30 missing individuals released on Tuesday night.

The barrier lake's banks broke mid-afternoon Tuesday, sending a wall of water into Guangfu township, following landslides due to heavy rains. Wang Tse-an, chief of Dama village, described the situation as chaotic, with residents in dire need of supplies and evacuation efforts underway.

According to government data, 60% of Guangfu's population evacuated vertically, while others sought refuge with family. The overflow released 60 million tonnes of water amid the Super Typhoon Ragasa, drawing parallels to the destruction seen in 2009's Typhoon Morakot.

