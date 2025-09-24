Tragedy Strikes Taiwan: Barrier Lake Overflow during Typhoon

A tragic incident unfolded in Taiwan's Hualien county, where fourteen individuals lost their lives after a barrier lake overflowed during a typhoon. The local fire department confirmed the fatalities on Wednesday, following an initial report of two deaths and 30 missing individuals released on Tuesday night.

The barrier lake's banks broke mid-afternoon Tuesday, sending a wall of water into Guangfu township, following landslides due to heavy rains. Wang Tse-an, chief of Dama village, described the situation as chaotic, with residents in dire need of supplies and evacuation efforts underway.

According to government data, 60% of Guangfu's population evacuated vertically, while others sought refuge with family. The overflow released 60 million tonnes of water amid the Super Typhoon Ragasa, drawing parallels to the destruction seen in 2009's Typhoon Morakot.