Left Menu

Devastating Typhoon Ravages Taiwan’s Hualien: Lives Lost and Thousands Displaced

In Hualien, Taiwan, a typhoon caused a barrier lake to overflow, leading to 14 deaths and 129 missing. The disaster struck amid Typhoon Ragasa, affecting Guangfu township with devastating floods. Emergency services, including military forces, are responding, with 340 troops aiding in rescue and relief operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 09:40 IST
Devastating Typhoon Ravages Taiwan’s Hualien: Lives Lost and Thousands Displaced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a catastrophic event affecting Taiwan's eastern county of Hualien, 14 people have died and 129 remain missing after a barrier lake overflowed amid the outer rim impacts of Super Typhoon Ragasa. The typhoon's relentless torrential rain resulted in devastating floods that swept through the township of Guangfu.

The wall of water struck like a 'tsunami' after the lake, engorged by heavy rainfall-induced landslides, burst its banks. Survivors scrambled for safety, as military and emergency personnel launched extensive rescue efforts. In the aftermath, the village of Dama witnessed widespread flooding, trapping many residents without immediate relief.

With approximately 5,200 individuals forced to seek refuge on the higher floors of their homes, the situation remained dire. Troops distributed essentials as operational difficulties hindered evacuation attempts for those with disabilities. In a rare gesture, even Beijing extended condolences. The typhoon's wrath highlights Hualien's vulnerability, even as its scenic allure continues to attract tourists.

TRENDING

1
Luxury Car Smuggling Probe: Actor Amit Chakkalackal in the Spotlight

Luxury Car Smuggling Probe: Actor Amit Chakkalackal in the Spotlight

 India
2
Singtel Apologizes for Optus Outage Affecting Emergency Calls

Singtel Apologizes for Optus Outage Affecting Emergency Calls

 Global
3
Samsung's ESG Fund Faces Challenges Amid Strict Criteria

Samsung's ESG Fund Faces Challenges Amid Strict Criteria

 South Korea
4
Anna Breman: New Zealand's First Female Central Bank Governor

Anna Breman: New Zealand's First Female Central Bank Governor

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025