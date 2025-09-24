Devastating Typhoon Ravages Taiwan’s Hualien: Lives Lost and Thousands Displaced

In a catastrophic event affecting Taiwan's eastern county of Hualien, 14 people have died and 129 remain missing after a barrier lake overflowed amid the outer rim impacts of Super Typhoon Ragasa. The typhoon's relentless torrential rain resulted in devastating floods that swept through the township of Guangfu.

The wall of water struck like a 'tsunami' after the lake, engorged by heavy rainfall-induced landslides, burst its banks. Survivors scrambled for safety, as military and emergency personnel launched extensive rescue efforts. In the aftermath, the village of Dama witnessed widespread flooding, trapping many residents without immediate relief.

With approximately 5,200 individuals forced to seek refuge on the higher floors of their homes, the situation remained dire. Troops distributed essentials as operational difficulties hindered evacuation attempts for those with disabilities. In a rare gesture, even Beijing extended condolences. The typhoon's wrath highlights Hualien's vulnerability, even as its scenic allure continues to attract tourists.