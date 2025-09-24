Tragedy in Taiwan: Super Typhoon Unleashes Devastation in Guangfu

Residents in eastern Taiwan town of Guangfu, struck by devastating flooding caused by a powerful typhoon, sought refuge on Wednesday amid fears of further disaster. With the official death toll at 14, Premier Cho Jung-tai demanded an inquiry into the evacuation process as 129 individuals remain unaccounted for post-calamity.

Normally equipped with efficient disaster management strategies, Taiwan was ill-prepared for the unforeseen breach of a barrier lake, which sent torrents of water into the community without ample warning. The Super Typhoon Ragasa, downgraded to a storm by Wednesday, had previously unleashed havoc across the tourist-frequented spot in Hualien.

The catastrophic flooding prompted immediate relief efforts, with the military deploying troops for rescue operations. The impact was likened to a 'tsunami' by locals, causing severe infrastructure damage, while the government continues to search for the missing and assist displaced residents.