Taiwan Town Grapples with Typhoon Tragedy

In Guangfu, Taiwan, 14 people died due to flooding from Typhoon Ragasa. Residents faced insufficient evacuation warnings, leading to fears of further disaster. The government is investigating the evacuation process's failures, as rescue efforts continue for the missing persons. The event highlights Taiwan's vulnerability to typhoons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:10 IST
Residents in the eastern Taiwan town of Guangfu were forced into shelters on Wednesday, fearing more calamities after a powerful typhoon caused flooding that killed 14 people. Premier Cho Jung-tai has ordered an inquiry into the apparent failures in the evacuation orders.

Guangfu, a picturesque location in Hualien, popular among tourists, was overwhelmed by torrential rains, causing a lake to overflow. As rescue teams work to find the 129 missing individuals, raised to 152 after Cho's statement, intense scrutiny surrounds why the evacuation plans seemed inadequate.

Authorities continue efforts to mitigate the damage caused by Typhoon Ragasa, which is moving towards Hong Kong. In Guangfu, soldiers distribute relief supplies as rescue efforts are underway. Meanwhile, the neighboring regions rally to support, highlighting Taiwan's ongoing battle against natural disasters.

