Fire Erupts in Mumbai Slum; Quick Response Averts Casualties

A fire broke out in some shanties at a slum in Mumbai's Kurla area on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. Remarkably, no casualties were reported in the incident. The blaze ignited around 12.15 pm at Sevak Nagar on Jarimari Road in Kurla west, and four fire engines were promptly dispatched, a civic official noted.

This incident followed another fire earlier in the day in Kandivali, where a gas cylinder explosion caused a blaze, significantly injuring seven people, including six women. The Kurla fire specifically affected the electric wiring, installations, furniture, and household items across five to seven shanties, a total area of around 2,000 square feet.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade successfully extinguished the fire after two hours of concentrated efforts. Support from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s ward staff, 108 ambulances, local police, and a private electricity provider played a crucial role in the operation. Their swift and coordinated response ensured the safety of the community.