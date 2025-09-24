Left Menu

Fire Erupts in Mumbai Slum; Quick Response Averts Casualties

A fire broke out in Mumbai's Kurla slum, affecting several shanties but resulting in no casualties. Swift action by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, with assistance from local authorities, managed to contain the blaze, which was restricted to about 2,000 square feet of area. Multiple services coordinated the response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in some shanties at a slum in Mumbai's Kurla area on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. Remarkably, no casualties were reported in the incident. The blaze ignited around 12.15 pm at Sevak Nagar on Jarimari Road in Kurla west, and four fire engines were promptly dispatched, a civic official noted.

This incident followed another fire earlier in the day in Kandivali, where a gas cylinder explosion caused a blaze, significantly injuring seven people, including six women. The Kurla fire specifically affected the electric wiring, installations, furniture, and household items across five to seven shanties, a total area of around 2,000 square feet.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade successfully extinguished the fire after two hours of concentrated efforts. Support from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s ward staff, 108 ambulances, local police, and a private electricity provider played a crucial role in the operation. Their swift and coordinated response ensured the safety of the community.

