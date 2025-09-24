Delhi Unveils Bold Drainage Overhaul to Combat Waterlogging

The Delhi government has announced an ambitious Drainage Master Plan focused on curbing waterlogging issues across the city. The plan includes constructing 'silt traps' along vital drains to tackle the problem at its core.

Inspired by a successful pilot initiative executed in Chennai, the plan aims to modernize the city's aged drainage infrastructure. "We experimented with 'silt traps' in Chennai years back, and it significantly minimized waterlogging incidents," explained Gyanasis Jena, a consultant collaborating with the government on this project.

The initiative, set over a five-year period, intends to revamp the existing network operated by eight different agencies, enhancing its capacity to manage stormwater efficiently. By instituting silt traps, the plan hopes to reduce waterlogging episodes by 50% over the next three years and cut down on flood-related accidents by 30% in five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)