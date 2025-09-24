Nanded Battles Flood Fury: Evacuations and Rising Water Levels

Authorities in Nanded district of Maharashtra have evacuated 274 residents after the Godavari river surged past danger levels, officials confirmed. The rising waters have been attributed to intense rainfall in upstream catchment areas.

In a significant move, the Vishnupuri dam opened all 16 gates for the first time in 25 years, releasing over 2.5 lakh cusecs of water. Several areas, including Khadakpura and Bhimghat, were inundated as a result. Additionally, the district administration also evacuated 23 dogs, underscoring their comprehensive response to the crisis.

Despite showers decreasing, forecasts from the India Meteorological Department suggest more rain is on the horizon, having placed the district under a yellow alert. With further storms expected, authorities remain vigilant, preparing for continuous flood management efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)