Left Menu

Typhoon Ragasa's Aftermath: A Revised Tale of Survival and Loss in Taiwan

Taiwan's fire department updated the death toll from Super Typhoon Ragasa to 14, reducing the previous day's count of 17 due to double counting. Despite lower fatalities, 33 people remain missing after heavy rains caused a barrier lake to overflow, devastating Guangfu in Hualien county.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 25-09-2025 05:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 05:14 IST
Typhoon Ragasa's Aftermath: A Revised Tale of Survival and Loss in Taiwan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a tragic update, Taiwan's fire department has revised the death toll from the devastating Super Typhoon Ragasa to 14, down from the initially reported 17. The revision comes as authorities clarified that some victims had been counted twice.

Wednesday's report indicated 152 individuals were unaccounted for, but this number has been reduced to 33 as the government intensifies its search efforts. The typhoon's severe outer bands inundated Taiwan's Hualien county with torrential rain, leading to a barrier lake overflow.

This catastrophic overflow unleashed a deluge upon the town of Guangfu, highlighting the perilous aftermath when nature's fury meets vulnerable landscapes.

TRENDING

1
Global Climate Shifts: China's Strategic Leap Amidst U.S. Retreat

Global Climate Shifts: China's Strategic Leap Amidst U.S. Retreat

 Global
2
Argentina Reinstates Export Taxes Amid Economic Struggles

Argentina Reinstates Export Taxes Amid Economic Struggles

 Global
3
Kenya Eyes U.S. Trade Breakthrough: AGOA Extension and Bilateral Progress

Kenya Eyes U.S. Trade Breakthrough: AGOA Extension and Bilateral Progress

 Global
4
Canadian Ostriches Get Temporary Reprieve from Culling Amid Avian Flu Debate

Canadian Ostriches Get Temporary Reprieve from Culling Amid Avian Flu Debate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025