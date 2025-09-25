Typhoon Ragasa's Aftermath: A Revised Tale of Survival and Loss in Taiwan

In a tragic update, Taiwan's fire department has revised the death toll from the devastating Super Typhoon Ragasa to 14, down from the initially reported 17. The revision comes as authorities clarified that some victims had been counted twice.

Wednesday's report indicated 152 individuals were unaccounted for, but this number has been reduced to 33 as the government intensifies its search efforts. The typhoon's severe outer bands inundated Taiwan's Hualien county with torrential rain, leading to a barrier lake overflow.

This catastrophic overflow unleashed a deluge upon the town of Guangfu, highlighting the perilous aftermath when nature's fury meets vulnerable landscapes.