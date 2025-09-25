Typhoon Ragasa's Aftermath: A Revised Tale of Survival and Loss in Taiwan
Taiwan's fire department updated the death toll from Super Typhoon Ragasa to 14, reducing the previous day's count of 17 due to double counting. Despite lower fatalities, 33 people remain missing after heavy rains caused a barrier lake to overflow, devastating Guangfu in Hualien county.
Taiwan
- Taiwan
In a tragic update, Taiwan's fire department has revised the death toll from the devastating Super Typhoon Ragasa to 14, down from the initially reported 17. The revision comes as authorities clarified that some victims had been counted twice.
Wednesday's report indicated 152 individuals were unaccounted for, but this number has been reduced to 33 as the government intensifies its search efforts. The typhoon's severe outer bands inundated Taiwan's Hualien county with torrential rain, leading to a barrier lake overflow.
This catastrophic overflow unleashed a deluge upon the town of Guangfu, highlighting the perilous aftermath when nature's fury meets vulnerable landscapes.
