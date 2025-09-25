Delhi Unveils Puzzle Parking Solution: A Push for Infrastructure Reform
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurates a new automated multilevel puzzle car parking facility, aiming to address infrastructure challenges in the city. Gupta emphasizes the need for more such facilities to alleviate parking issues and improve basic infrastructure, urging officials to speed up construction timelines.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, officially launched a state-of-the-art automated multilevel puzzle car parking facility at Punjabi Bagh cremation ground on Thursday. This initiative marks a significant step towards modernizing the capital's infrastructure in her government's first year.
Addressing persistent issues with roads, flyovers, and particularly parking, Gupta highlighted the need for urgent improvements. The new parking system promises to reduce conflicts over parking spaces and enhance urban living conditions. The Chief Minister aims to deploy 100 such facilities citywide within 18 months, expediting conventional timelines.
Gupta further called for affordable pricing in these facilities to encourage usage, emphasizing that basic infrastructure improvements take precedence over other large-scale projects. She pledged additional funding for rapid project completion, drawing parallels to the swift construction of the new Parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Headsup B2B Secures Rs. 16.65 Crore to Propel Growth in Infrastructure and Green Energy Sectors
Bangkok Sinkhole Causes Chaos as Infrastructure Crumbles
Modi's Odisha Visit: Boosting Infrastructure with Railway Projects and Skill Development
Modi Champions Infrastructure Speed-Up via PRAGATI
Andhra Pradesh Adopts PPP Model to Boost Medical Education Infrastructure