Delhi Unveils Puzzle Parking Solution: A Push for Infrastructure Reform

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, officially launched a state-of-the-art automated multilevel puzzle car parking facility at Punjabi Bagh cremation ground on Thursday. This initiative marks a significant step towards modernizing the capital's infrastructure in her government's first year.

Addressing persistent issues with roads, flyovers, and particularly parking, Gupta highlighted the need for urgent improvements. The new parking system promises to reduce conflicts over parking spaces and enhance urban living conditions. The Chief Minister aims to deploy 100 such facilities citywide within 18 months, expediting conventional timelines.

Gupta further called for affordable pricing in these facilities to encourage usage, emphasizing that basic infrastructure improvements take precedence over other large-scale projects. She pledged additional funding for rapid project completion, drawing parallels to the swift construction of the new Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)