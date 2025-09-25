Left Menu

Delhi Unveils Puzzle Parking Solution: A Push for Infrastructure Reform

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurates a new automated multilevel puzzle car parking facility, aiming to address infrastructure challenges in the city. Gupta emphasizes the need for more such facilities to alleviate parking issues and improve basic infrastructure, urging officials to speed up construction timelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:05 IST
Delhi Unveils Puzzle Parking Solution: A Push for Infrastructure Reform
parking facility
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, officially launched a state-of-the-art automated multilevel puzzle car parking facility at Punjabi Bagh cremation ground on Thursday. This initiative marks a significant step towards modernizing the capital's infrastructure in her government's first year.

Addressing persistent issues with roads, flyovers, and particularly parking, Gupta highlighted the need for urgent improvements. The new parking system promises to reduce conflicts over parking spaces and enhance urban living conditions. The Chief Minister aims to deploy 100 such facilities citywide within 18 months, expediting conventional timelines.

Gupta further called for affordable pricing in these facilities to encourage usage, emphasizing that basic infrastructure improvements take precedence over other large-scale projects. She pledged additional funding for rapid project completion, drawing parallels to the swift construction of the new Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electoral Irregularities in Maharashtra 2024: Thackeray's Unveiling

Electoral Irregularities in Maharashtra 2024: Thackeray's Unveiling

 India
2
Inga Ruginiene: Lithuania's New Prime Minister Pledges Strong Defense and Support for Ukraine

Inga Ruginiene: Lithuania's New Prime Minister Pledges Strong Defense and Su...

 Global
3
Cong govt completely ignored importance of electricity; 25 mn households didn't have access to electricity in 2014: PM Modi in Banswara

Cong govt completely ignored importance of electricity; 25 mn households did...

 India
4
Himachal CM Advocates for Global Investment at London Summit

Himachal CM Advocates for Global Investment at London Summit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025