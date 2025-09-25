Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: Elephants Pulled from Jharkhand Well

A mother elephant and her calf were successfully rescued after falling into a 20-foot-deep well in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. The incident occurred in Hesapoda village, and the animals were reunited with their herd after a two-hour operation by the forest department.

  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic rescue, a mother elephant and her calf have been saved after falling into a 20-foot-deep well in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. The incident was swiftly addressed by the forest department after receiving a tip-off from local villagers.

The rescue operation took place in the village of Hesapoda, under the Gola police station limits, and lasted approximately two hours. Both elephants were safely extracted and were seen heading back toward the forest, possibly to reunite with their herd.

Forest officials noted the herd had been reported in the area for a week. The well, hidden partially by bushes and lacking a protective barrier, had become a hidden trap for the wandering elephants.

