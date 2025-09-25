Dramatic Rescue: Elephants Pulled from Jharkhand Well
A mother elephant and her calf were successfully rescued after falling into a 20-foot-deep well in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. The incident occurred in Hesapoda village, and the animals were reunited with their herd after a two-hour operation by the forest department.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic rescue, a mother elephant and her calf have been saved after falling into a 20-foot-deep well in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. The incident was swiftly addressed by the forest department after receiving a tip-off from local villagers.
The rescue operation took place in the village of Hesapoda, under the Gola police station limits, and lasted approximately two hours. Both elephants were safely extracted and were seen heading back toward the forest, possibly to reunite with their herd.
Forest officials noted the herd had been reported in the area for a week. The well, hidden partially by bushes and lacking a protective barrier, had become a hidden trap for the wandering elephants.
ALSO READ
Ukrainian Naval Drones Disrupt Russian Oil Operations
Operation Sindoor and Cultural Marvels: Jharkhand's Spectacular Durga Puja Pandals
Wild Animal Attacks Ravage Village, Residents Demand Action
Joint Raid Uncovers Foeticide Operation on AP-Karnataka Border
42 elephants enter rural area in Bokaro, Forest Department deploys QRTs for vigilance