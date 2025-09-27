Left Menu

Swift Rescue in Latur: Labourers Saved from Rising Waters

In Maharashtra's Latur district, four labourers were rescued after being stranded on a barrage for eight hours due to sudden water level rise following heavy rains. The district administration, with NDRF and SDRF on alert, continues to monitor the situation and urges residents to prioritize safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 27-09-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic rescue operation in Maharashtra's Latur district, four labourers were saved after spending eight hours stranded on a barrage due to a sudden rise in water levels following heavy rains.

The incident unfolded at the barrage on the Manyad river in Chilkha village and required swift action from local authorities.

District officials are on high alert, with the NDRF and state SDRF ready for further assistance, as Guardian Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale emphasizes vigilance and safety amidst the ongoing downpour.

