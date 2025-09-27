Swift Rescue in Latur: Labourers Saved from Rising Waters

In a dramatic rescue operation in Maharashtra's Latur district, four labourers were saved after spending eight hours stranded on a barrage due to a sudden rise in water levels following heavy rains.

The incident unfolded at the barrage on the Manyad river in Chilkha village and required swift action from local authorities.

District officials are on high alert, with the NDRF and state SDRF ready for further assistance, as Guardian Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale emphasizes vigilance and safety amidst the ongoing downpour.