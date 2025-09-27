Assam's Infrastructure Advancement: Flyover and Overbridge Transform Guwahati

In a significant boost to Assam's infrastructure, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Jayanta Hazarika Flyover and a new overbridge at Panbazar in Guwahati on Saturday.

The newly constructed flyover, named after the esteemed singer Jayanta Hazarika, spans 537 meters and was constructed at a cost of Rs 69 crore. It is set to be a relief for commuters by eliminating delays at the busy level-crossing on the Narengi-Bhakatgaon Road.

The Rs 47 crore Panbazar overbridge aims to alleviate traffic congestion in one of Guwahati's busiest areas and is crucial for the smooth movement of electric trains, thus aiding in Guwahati station's modernization.

