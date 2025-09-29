Tragic Gas Cylinder Blast in Mumbai Claims Fourth Victim
A gas cylinder blast in Mumbai last week has claimed its fourth victim, a 51-year-old woman named Shivani Gandhi. Four women have died, while three others remain hospitalized, with two in critical condition. A man also sustained burns but is stable. The incident occurred at Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl.
A tragic gas cylinder explosion in Mumbai has claimed its fourth victim, civic officials reported on Monday. The latest casualty, Shivani Gandhi, passed away after fighting for her life following the blast last week.
The deadly incident, which took place at Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl on Military Road, has left two more women critically injured, battling severe burns. Meanwhile, a man who also suffered burns remains in a stable condition.
The explosion has shocked the local community, raising concerns about safety measures for handling cooking gas, especially in densely populated areas like Kandivali where the blast occurred.
