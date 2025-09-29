India's Potential to Fuel the Skies: A Sustainable Aviation Transformation
The study emphasizes India's capacity to become a major producer of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), potentially supplying 70% of its domestic jet fuel needs and creating export opportunities. It recommends financial support and policy reforms to make SAF production economically viable and suggests establishing a SAF Council for strategic planning.
Financial incentives, including grants and loan guarantees, are essential for reducing the initial expenses of constructing facilities for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production in India, a recent study suggests.
Under the ICAO ACT-SAF project, it was found that India has abundant feedstocks to produce over 14 million tonnes of SAF annually, with the potential to increase this output significantly.
The study calls for financial support to create a favorable investment environment, emphasizing India's strategic location for exporting SAF, and recommends establishing a SAF Council to align with biofuel policies and drive climate goals.
