India's Potential to Fuel the Skies: A Sustainable Aviation Transformation

Financial incentives, including grants and loan guarantees, are essential for reducing the initial expenses of constructing facilities for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production in India, a recent study suggests.

Under the ICAO ACT-SAF project, it was found that India has abundant feedstocks to produce over 14 million tonnes of SAF annually, with the potential to increase this output significantly.

The study calls for financial support to create a favorable investment environment, emphasizing India's strategic location for exporting SAF, and recommends establishing a SAF Council to align with biofuel policies and drive climate goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)