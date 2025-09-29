Left Menu

Shimla Residents Demand Action Against Stray Animal Menace

The Shimla Nagrik Sabha protested against the menace of stray dogs and monkeys, urging the municipal corporation to implement effective policies. They advocated for capturing dangerous animals, promoting dog adoption, and enforcing rules against public feeding. Officials promised to consider and act on their demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:56 IST
Shimla Residents Demand Action Against Stray Animal Menace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shimla Nagrik Sabha organized a protest on Monday to draw attention to the pressing issue of stray dogs and monkeys, urging immediate action from the municipal corporation.

Protesters demanded comprehensive measures to shelter dangerous dogs and scientifically reduce the monkey population. They also called for promoting dog adoption and penalizing public feeders.

President Jagmohan Thakur highlighted the safety concerns of citizens, particularly children and the elderly, criticizing the municipal corporation for inadequate action. Officials pledged to address the grievances with effective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Convicted Rapist and Murderer Absconds After Parole

Convicted Rapist and Murderer Absconds After Parole

 India
2
Centre Remains Open for Dialogue with Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance

Centre Remains Open for Dialogue with Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Al...

 India
3
Utah Student Faces Capital Charges for High-Profile Political Assassination

Utah Student Faces Capital Charges for High-Profile Political Assassination

 Global
4
Uniting Business and Policy: The Inaugural India Business Forum

Uniting Business and Policy: The Inaugural India Business Forum

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025