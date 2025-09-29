Shimla Residents Demand Action Against Stray Animal Menace
The Shimla Nagrik Sabha protested against the menace of stray dogs and monkeys, urging the municipal corporation to implement effective policies. They advocated for capturing dangerous animals, promoting dog adoption, and enforcing rules against public feeding. Officials promised to consider and act on their demands.
29-09-2025
The Shimla Nagrik Sabha organized a protest on Monday to draw attention to the pressing issue of stray dogs and monkeys, urging immediate action from the municipal corporation.
Protesters demanded comprehensive measures to shelter dangerous dogs and scientifically reduce the monkey population. They also called for promoting dog adoption and penalizing public feeders.
President Jagmohan Thakur highlighted the safety concerns of citizens, particularly children and the elderly, criticizing the municipal corporation for inadequate action. Officials pledged to address the grievances with effective measures.
