Vietnam Struggles with Devastating Floods and Landslides

Lingering heavy rains from a former typhoon have wreaked havoc across Vietnam, causing catastrophic flooding and landslides. These natural disasters have claimed 19 lives, with several individuals, including eight fishermen, reported missing.

Over the past 24 hours, the national weather agency reported rainfall exceeding 30 centimeters in parts of the country. With the relentless downpour expected to continue, many northern and central provinces are grappling with overflowing rivers and blocked roads.

In Hanoi, authorities issued warnings as the Red River presented a rising threat. The aftermath of the typhoon, which made landfall on Monday, underscores the intensifying nature of storms fueled by global warming, posing increasing challenges for affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)