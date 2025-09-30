Vietnam Struggles with Devastating Floods and Landslides
Heavy rains triggered by a former typhoon have led to severe flooding and landslides across Vietnam, resulting in 19 deaths and several missing persons. The intense weather has isolated communities, swelled rivers, and caused widespread disruption, particularly in northern and central provinces. Experts link stronger storms to global warming effects.
- Country:
- Vietnam
Lingering heavy rains from a former typhoon have wreaked havoc across Vietnam, causing catastrophic flooding and landslides. These natural disasters have claimed 19 lives, with several individuals, including eight fishermen, reported missing.
Over the past 24 hours, the national weather agency reported rainfall exceeding 30 centimeters in parts of the country. With the relentless downpour expected to continue, many northern and central provinces are grappling with overflowing rivers and blocked roads.
In Hanoi, authorities issued warnings as the Red River presented a rising threat. The aftermath of the typhoon, which made landfall on Monday, underscores the intensifying nature of storms fueled by global warming, posing increasing challenges for affected regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vietnam
- floods
- landslides
- typhoon
- global warming
- weather
- evacuation
- rainfall
- Hanoi
- disaster
ALSO READ
Urgent Call for Evacuation: Babies in Peril in Gaza Hospitals
Typhoon Bualoi's Havoc: Death, Evacuation, and Severe Weather in Central Vietnam
Intense Rains Trigger Evacuations and Crisis Management in Maharashtra
Deluge in Marathwada: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods and Evacuations
Enhancing South Tripura's Weather Forecasting: New Doppler Radar Installation