Godavari River Swells as Flood Inflows Surge
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority warns of rising floodwaters in Godavari and Krishna rivers. Managing director Prakhar Jain reports significant inflows at Dowleswaram and Prakasam Barrages, issuing warnings to nearby residents as water levels continue to climb.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning regarding the escalating floodwater levels in the state's major rivers. Floodwater inflows in the Godavari river have surged past 10.2 lakh cusecs, marking a critical development for the region.
Prakhar Jain, managing director of APSDMA, confirmed that the water levels at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram exceeded the first warning level, with the Godavari river swelling dangerously high at Bhadrachalam.
Adding to the concern, the Krishna river at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada also surpassed 6.4 lakh cusecs, prompting a second-level warning. Authorities have advised riparian residents to remain alert and prepared for potential flooding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Flood
- Godavari
- Jain
- Andhra Pradesh
- Dowleswaram
- Barrage
- Krishna
- Prakasam
- Disaster
- Management
ALSO READ
Pooja Singh Partners with Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda to Promote Women's Health
Insightful Conversations: PM Modi and VP Radhakrishnan's Strategic Discussions
Krishna and Godavari Rivers Maintain Steady Flow, Flood Warnings Persist
Uniting Through Dharma: Vice President Radhakrishnan's Insights at Unmesha Festival
Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Drone and Missile Barrage