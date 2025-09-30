Left Menu

Godavari River Swells as Flood Inflows Surge

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority warns of rising floodwaters in Godavari and Krishna rivers. Managing director Prakhar Jain reports significant inflows at Dowleswaram and Prakasam Barrages, issuing warnings to nearby residents as water levels continue to climb.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:28 IST
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning regarding the escalating floodwater levels in the state's major rivers. Floodwater inflows in the Godavari river have surged past 10.2 lakh cusecs, marking a critical development for the region.

Prakhar Jain, managing director of APSDMA, confirmed that the water levels at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram exceeded the first warning level, with the Godavari river swelling dangerously high at Bhadrachalam.

Adding to the concern, the Krishna river at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada also surpassed 6.4 lakh cusecs, prompting a second-level warning. Authorities have advised riparian residents to remain alert and prepared for potential flooding.

