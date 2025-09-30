India's Monsoon Season Defies Norms, Delivers Record Rainfall

India's monsoon season wrapped up on Tuesday, surpassing expectations by recording an eight percent surplus in rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra declared the season 'very successful,' despite a series of natural disasters, including cloudbursts and landslides. India recorded 937.2 mm, exceeding the normal 868.6 mm for the four-month period.

For East and Northeast India, however, the scenario was drastically different; these regions experienced rainfall at 20 percent below normal levels, the second-lowest since 1901. The IMD observed a declining trend in precipitation in these areas over two decades. Meanwhile, Northwest and Central India enjoyed above-normal rainfall figures.