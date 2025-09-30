India's Monsoon Season Defies Norms, Delivers Record Rainfall
India's monsoon season concluded with an eight percent surplus in rainfall, as noted by the India Meteorological Department. Despite various natural disasters, the season was considered successful. However, East and Northeast India saw significant deficits, continuing a downward trend in precipitation observed over the past two decades.
- Country:
- India
India's monsoon season wrapped up on Tuesday, surpassing expectations by recording an eight percent surplus in rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra declared the season 'very successful,' despite a series of natural disasters, including cloudbursts and landslides. India recorded 937.2 mm, exceeding the normal 868.6 mm for the four-month period.
For East and Northeast India, however, the scenario was drastically different; these regions experienced rainfall at 20 percent below normal levels, the second-lowest since 1901. The IMD observed a declining trend in precipitation in these areas over two decades. Meanwhile, Northwest and Central India enjoyed above-normal rainfall figures.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- monsoon
- rainfall
- IMD
- weather
- disasters
- cloudburst
- landslides
- northeast
- trend
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Braces for Rainfall Surge: Weather Alert Issued
Typhoon Bualoi's Havoc: Death, Evacuation, and Severe Weather in Central Vietnam
Rainy Celebrations: Dussehra in Sikkim Faces Weather Woes
Rainy Days Ahead: Tripura's Festive Season Faces Weather Woes
UNGA Highlights WMO’s Role in Early Warnings to Tackle Heat and Disasters