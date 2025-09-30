Heroic Rescue: Police Save Elderly Man from South Delhi Blaze
A fire broke out in a residential building in Greater Kailash-2, South Delhi. Police rescued a 90-year-old man from the blaze. The fire, which started on the ground floor, was controlled within an hour. Three fire tenders were dispatched, and two police constables carried out the rescue.
A potentially deadly fire erupted in six-meter boards of a residential building in Greater Kailash-2, South Delhi on Tuesday evening, prompting quick action from emergency services. A call about the fire was received at 6:25 PM, originating from a main market, officials confirmed.
The Delhi Fire Service dispatched three fire tenders to the scene, successfully controlling the fire by 7:50 PM. Efforts were lauded as flames that could have escalated were brought under control in a timely manner, preventing further damage.
Amidst the chaos, two brave police constables risked their lives by navigating the smoke-filled building. They managed to rescue a 90-year-old man from the second floor, ensuring his safety and showcasing remarkable bravery during the emergency situation.
