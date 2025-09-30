Heroic Rescue: Police Save Elderly Man from South Delhi Blaze

A potentially deadly fire erupted in six-meter boards of a residential building in Greater Kailash-2, South Delhi on Tuesday evening, prompting quick action from emergency services. A call about the fire was received at 6:25 PM, originating from a main market, officials confirmed.

The Delhi Fire Service dispatched three fire tenders to the scene, successfully controlling the fire by 7:50 PM. Efforts were lauded as flames that could have escalated were brought under control in a timely manner, preventing further damage.

Amidst the chaos, two brave police constables risked their lives by navigating the smoke-filled building. They managed to rescue a 90-year-old man from the second floor, ensuring his safety and showcasing remarkable bravery during the emergency situation.