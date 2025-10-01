Delhi's Waste-to-Energy Revolution: Tehkhand Plant Expansion
Delhi is expanding its Tehkhand waste-to-energy plant from 25 MW to 45 MW, incurring a cost of Rs 435 crore. The project aims to increase solid waste processing and energy generation. A public consultation is open until October 29 for feedback on the environmental impact assessment report.
The Delhi government has launched plans for expanding the Tehkhand waste-to-energy plant, aiming to boost capacity from 25 MW to 45 MW. This effort includes a significant investment of Rs 435 crore and is central to a broader initiative to manage municipal waste.
Located in South East Delhi, the Tehkhand plant began operations in 2023 and is a key piece in tackling waste issues at the Okhla landfill site. With the expansion, officials anticipate increasing the plant's solid waste processing from 2,000 tons per day along with a substantial rise in power generation.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has opened a public consultation process, seeking input on the project's environmental impacts. Stakeholders can submit feedback until October 29, providing a crucial platform for community engagement in urban sustainability efforts.
