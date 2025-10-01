Left Menu

Hurricane Imelda Threatens Bermuda Amid Warnings

Hurricane Imelda approaches Bermuda as a Category 2 storm, prompting warnings of heavy winds, rain, and potential flooding. With past devastation in the Caribbean, Bermuda braces for the impact, closing schools and businesses. Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto churns nearby, creating dangerous conditions across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:22 IST
Hurricane Imelda Threatens Bermuda Amid Warnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Hurricane Imelda barrels toward Bermuda, authorities have issued warnings that the storm could graze the island with fierce winds and heavy rain as a Category 2 hurricane. The National Hurricane Center reports Imelda could pass near or over Bermuda by Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Bermuda is bracing for a deluge of up to 4 inches of rain and severe storm surges. Government officials have closed public schools and the island's international airport, with other offices expected to follow suit. These precautions come amidst memories of Imelda's devastation in the Caribbean earlier this week, which included deadly floods in eastern Cuba.

Close on Imelda's heels, Hurricane Humberto churns north of Bermuda, contributing to dangerous sea conditions across the region. While unusual weather patterns like these haven't significantly impacted the US mainland this season, meteorologists urge continued vigilance through the remainder of hurricane season, as potential threats persist well into late October and November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

