Quake Aftermath: Race Against Time to Rescue Students in Indonesia

Rescuers in Indonesia face challenging conditions while trying to rescue students trapped in an Islamic school that collapsed in East Java after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake. The disaster has claimed at least six lives, and the search continues for the missing, with structural concerns hindering heavy equipment use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:28 IST
Rescuers in Indonesia are racing against time to save students trapped in the rubble of a collapsed Islamic school in East Java. An earthquake measuring 6.5 magnitude struck the region, compounding challenges for the rescue operation.

The tremor has tightened debris, limiting maneuver space for rescuers. Emi Frizer, an Indonesian search and rescue official, explained the complications, saying, "The available space shrank from 50 cm to 10 cm, risking further harm to the victims." The quake, centered 200 km from the school, injured three and damaged numerous homes, prompting a complex rescue mission.

As of late Wednesday, the rescue team confirmed three more fatalities, increasing the death toll to six. While five have been saved, many remain unaccounted for, with conflicting reports on the number missing. Authorities blame foundational failures for the collapse during prayers, with heavy machinery ruled out to avoid triggering further structural collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

