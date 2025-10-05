Mystery of the Elephant Calf Carcass in Latehar

In a distressing find, the carcass of a newborn elephant calf was discovered on Sunday in Latehar district, Jharkhand, officials reported. The dead calf was located near Baghota Tola in Sheragada village, within the Balumath police jurisdiction.

Forest Ranger Nand Kumar Mehata indicated that a quick response team, aided by local informants, alerted them to the site. Initial investigations suggest the possibility that the calf either got stuck in a marsh or was inadvertently trampled by larger elephants.

The carcass has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the precise cause of death. Currently, approximately 30 elephants, divided into two or three groups, are known to roam between the Chandwa and Balumath forest ranges.

(With inputs from agencies.)