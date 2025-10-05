Left Menu

Devastating Landslides Ravage Darjeeling and Mirik

Incessant heavy rainfall led to fatal landslides in West Bengal's Darjeeling and Mirik hills, leaving at least 18 dead, including children, and disrupting key infrastructure. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced relief and pledged to visit affected areas, calling the disaster 'grave'. The IMD issued a red alert for continued rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darjeeling | Updated: 05-10-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 16:04 IST
In a tragic turn of events, heavy and continuous rainfall in West Bengal's northern districts of Darjeeling and Mirik resulted in deadly landslides, claiming at least 18 lives, including children, on Sunday. The landslides have also left several people injured and caused significant damage to infrastructure.

Chief efforts to provide aid and relief are underway. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced compensation for victims and plans to visit the affected regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert with expectations of further heavy rainfall, raising fears of additional landslides and blocked roads.

As rescue operations continue amidst challenging conditions, communication lines remain disrupted, and tourists in the region face significant hardship. The state government, however, assures interventions to ensure safety and support for stranded individuals, urging hoteliers to resist overcharging in such difficult times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

