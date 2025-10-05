Devastating Landslides in Darjeeling Hills: A Natural Calamity Unfolds

Relentless rainfall has unleashed one of the most devastating landslides in a decade across Darjeeling and Mirik hills, claiming at least 20 lives, including children. The toll is expected to rise as authorities navigate the disaster.

Massive landslides have severed vital roadways, leaving thousands isolated. This chaos unfolds amid reports from the National Disaster Response Force tracing fatalities to Mirik, the hardest-hit zone, as well as other affected areas such as Dhar Gaon and Nagrakata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced emergency measures, including a 24x7 control room and compensation for victims. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences, as local and state agencies focus on rescue and relief operations.

