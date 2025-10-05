Devastating Landslides in Darjeeling Hills: A Natural Calamity Unfolds
At least 20 fatalities occurred after severe rainfall caused landslides in Darjeeling and Mirik hills, blocking roads, isolating villages, and stranding tourists. Local authorities, aided by rescue teams, are working tirelessly to address the crisis. The incident recalls previous landslides, underscoring environmental vulnerabilities and unplanned urban expansion.
- Country:
- India
Relentless rainfall has unleashed one of the most devastating landslides in a decade across Darjeeling and Mirik hills, claiming at least 20 lives, including children. The toll is expected to rise as authorities navigate the disaster.
Massive landslides have severed vital roadways, leaving thousands isolated. This chaos unfolds amid reports from the National Disaster Response Force tracing fatalities to Mirik, the hardest-hit zone, as well as other affected areas such as Dhar Gaon and Nagrakata.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced emergency measures, including a 24x7 control room and compensation for victims. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences, as local and state agencies focus on rescue and relief operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- landslides
- Darjeeling
- Mirik
- disaster
- rainfall
- rescue
- crisis
- West Bengal
- emergency
- stranded tourists
ALSO READ
Toxic Tragedy: Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis in Chhindwara
Trekkers Rescued Amid Unprecedented Himalaya Blizzard
Dramatic Rescue: Trekkers Saved from Blizzard Near Everest
Rescue Operations Amid Unusual Himalayan Blizzard: Trekkers Guided to Safety
Netanyahu Coalition Crisis: A Threat to Middle East Peace Efforts