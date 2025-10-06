Darjeeling Landslide Nightmare: Rain Ravages 'Queen of the Hills'

Catastrophic landslides have claimed the lives of at least 23 individuals, including children, following relentless rainfall in the Darjeeling hills, officials reported.

The severe weather has wreaked havoc across several locations, causing deadly landslides, isolating villages, and stranding tourists. Rescue operations continue as officials describe the devastation as one of the worst in a decade.

Response efforts are underway, including the opening of relief camps, as the government monitors weather conditions and plans compensation for victims. The situation mirrors past natural disasters in the region, exacerbating concerns over the fragile terrain.

