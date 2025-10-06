Darjeeling Landslide Nightmare: Rain Ravages 'Queen of the Hills'
At least 23 people, including children, lost their lives as unrelenting rain caused catastrophic landslides in the Darjeeling hills. The disaster swept away homes, blocked roads, and stranded tourists. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with state officials describing the situation as grave and opening relief camps for affected residents.
Catastrophic landslides have claimed the lives of at least 23 individuals, including children, following relentless rainfall in the Darjeeling hills, officials reported.
The severe weather has wreaked havoc across several locations, causing deadly landslides, isolating villages, and stranding tourists. Rescue operations continue as officials describe the devastation as one of the worst in a decade.
Response efforts are underway, including the opening of relief camps, as the government monitors weather conditions and plans compensation for victims. The situation mirrors past natural disasters in the region, exacerbating concerns over the fragile terrain.
