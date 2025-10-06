Rising Tragedy: Nepal's Devastating Landslides and Floods

Disaster has struck Nepal, where the death toll due to severe floods and landslides has reached 60 over the past three days. On Monday alone, eight fatalities were reported, according to sources from the Nepal Home Ministry.

The hardest-hit area is Ilam district in Koshi province, where 37 people have perished. The tragic events have unfolded across 11 districts, impacting communities significantly. Among those who lost their lives are 15 children.

In response, the Nepal government has deployed the Army, Police, and Armed Police Force for rescue operations and announced a relief package of Nepali rupees 2,00,000 for the families of the deceased, alongside free medical care for those injured, as confirmed by the National Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)