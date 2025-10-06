Left Menu

Rising Tragedy: Nepal's Devastating Landslides and Floods

Severe floods and landslides in Nepal have led to 60 deaths in the past three days, with Ilam district experiencing the most severe impact. The government has deployed emergency services and announced monetary relief for victims. Various districts across seven provinces have been battered by natural disasters.

Updated: 06-10-2025 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Disaster has struck Nepal, where the death toll due to severe floods and landslides has reached 60 over the past three days. On Monday alone, eight fatalities were reported, according to sources from the Nepal Home Ministry.

The hardest-hit area is Ilam district in Koshi province, where 37 people have perished. The tragic events have unfolded across 11 districts, impacting communities significantly. Among those who lost their lives are 15 children.

In response, the Nepal government has deployed the Army, Police, and Armed Police Force for rescue operations and announced a relief package of Nepali rupees 2,00,000 for the families of the deceased, alongside free medical care for those injured, as confirmed by the National Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

