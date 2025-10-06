Delhi's Quest for Cleaner Celebrations: The Green Firecracker Debate
Delhi gears up for Diwali with plans to appeal to the Supreme Court for the use of green firecrackers, aimed at reducing pollution by 30%. Despite the promise of fewer pollutants, experts caution that these crackers still release harmful particles. The city's previous blanket ban highlights ongoing environmental concerns.
- Country:
- India
As Diwali approaches, the Delhi government is preparing to appeal to the Supreme Court to approve the use of green firecrackers in the national capital. Experts suggest these crackers could emit 30% less pollution, but concerns remain about their safety due to the release of harmful particles.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the importance of public engagement while underscoring the critical need for pollution control. The government plans to present its appeal in writing, reaffirming its commitment to environmental protection.
Developed by CSIR-NEERI, green firecrackers like SWAS, STAR, and SAFAL contain fewer harmful chemicals and are designed to reduce pollutants. Despite this innovation, effective enforcement remains a challenge due to the difficulty in distinguishing green crackers from traditional ones post-ignition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama
Supreme Court Denies Halkbank's Immunity Plea in Sanctions Case
High Drama at Supreme Court: Lawyer Hurls Shoe at Chief Justice
Supreme Court Rejects Plea for Mandatory Video Recording Access
Teachers Unite: MSSASA Challenges Supreme Court's TET Mandate