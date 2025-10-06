Left Menu

Delhi's Quest for Cleaner Celebrations: The Green Firecracker Debate

Delhi gears up for Diwali with plans to appeal to the Supreme Court for the use of green firecrackers, aimed at reducing pollution by 30%. Despite the promise of fewer pollutants, experts caution that these crackers still release harmful particles. The city's previous blanket ban highlights ongoing environmental concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
As Diwali approaches, the Delhi government is preparing to appeal to the Supreme Court to approve the use of green firecrackers in the national capital. Experts suggest these crackers could emit 30% less pollution, but concerns remain about their safety due to the release of harmful particles.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the importance of public engagement while underscoring the critical need for pollution control. The government plans to present its appeal in writing, reaffirming its commitment to environmental protection.

Developed by CSIR-NEERI, green firecrackers like SWAS, STAR, and SAFAL contain fewer harmful chemicals and are designed to reduce pollutants. Despite this innovation, effective enforcement remains a challenge due to the difficulty in distinguishing green crackers from traditional ones post-ignition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

