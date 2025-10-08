Nashik Mishap: Matchstick Ignites Petrol, Injures Six
In Nashik, Maharashtra, six people sustained burns after a man inadvertently threw a matchstick on spilled petrol from a tree-cutting operation. The petrol caught fire near the Mutton Market in the Satpur area, resulting in injuries. A prompt fire brigade response prevented further disaster.
In a startling incident in Nashik city, six individuals were injured when a lit matchstick inadvertently thrown on spilled petrol triggered a fire. The accident occurred near the Mutton Market in Mahadevwadi while workers cut a tree using a machine requiring petrol.
The highly flammable liquid was accidentally spilled when an unknown car hit their container. An elderly man nearby, who had just lit a beedi, absentmindedly tossed his match, igniting the fuel in a fiery explosion and injuring the onlookers.
The quick response from the fire brigade contained the blaze, preventing a major disaster. Authorities have registered a case at the Satpur police station and are diligently probing the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
