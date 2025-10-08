Left Menu

Nashik Mishap: Matchstick Ignites Petrol, Injures Six

In Nashik, Maharashtra, six people sustained burns after a man inadvertently threw a matchstick on spilled petrol from a tree-cutting operation. The petrol caught fire near the Mutton Market in the Satpur area, resulting in injuries. A prompt fire brigade response prevented further disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:04 IST
Nashik Mishap: Matchstick Ignites Petrol, Injures Six
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident in Nashik city, six individuals were injured when a lit matchstick inadvertently thrown on spilled petrol triggered a fire. The accident occurred near the Mutton Market in Mahadevwadi while workers cut a tree using a machine requiring petrol.

The highly flammable liquid was accidentally spilled when an unknown car hit their container. An elderly man nearby, who had just lit a beedi, absentmindedly tossed his match, igniting the fuel in a fiery explosion and injuring the onlookers.

The quick response from the fire brigade contained the blaze, preventing a major disaster. Authorities have registered a case at the Satpur police station and are diligently probing the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
All Eyes on Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister's Grand Visit Preparations

All Eyes on Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister's Grand Visit Preparations

 India
2
Bihar NDA Alliance Erupts in Seat Sharing Row Ahead of Elections

Bihar NDA Alliance Erupts in Seat Sharing Row Ahead of Elections

 India
3
Cape Verde's World Cup Dreams Hang in the Balance

Cape Verde's World Cup Dreams Hang in the Balance

 Global
4
Pharmaceutical Production Halted Amidst Regulatory Scrutiny in Indore

Pharmaceutical Production Halted Amidst Regulatory Scrutiny in Indore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025