Karnataka's Deputy CM Targets Traffic Troubles with Transformative Vision
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar discussed Bengaluru's traffic woes, claiming they're heightened by media attention. He emphasized the formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority for improved governance, reaffirmed commitment to infrastructure and suggested more women's representation. Shivakumar addressed issues like waste management and traffic, underscoring the city's global attention.
Bengaluru's mounting traffic congestion and governance challenges were spotlighted by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in a recent panel discussion. Highlighting the issues, Shivakumar noted how Bengaluru garners global and national attention due to its vibrant traditional and social media.
He spoke about the establishment of the Greater Bengaluru Authority, which aims to enhance governance through better coordination between departments. The Deputy CM plans to reserve 50 percent of seats in new civic wards for women, emphasizing the need for their leadership in governance structures.
As the city grapples with infrastructure and mobility concerns, Shivakumar reaffirmed efforts to resolve these through projects like the Bengaluru Business Corridor. The Deputy Minister's statements come as the state faces pressures to address the condition of city roads amidst media scrutiny.
