Naming Controversy: Coimbatore's Longest Flyover Sparks Debate

The recent inauguration of Tamil Nadu's 10.1-km G D Naidu flyover in Coimbatore by Chief Minister M K Stalin has stirred controversy. The flyover, touted as South India's longest, is controversial due to its naming after 'Edison of India' G D Naidu, a name associated with a specific caste.

This development comes in the wake of an order from the Tamil Nadu government, dated October 6, which calls for the removal or renaming of caste-associated names in public infrastructure. The mandate requires a comprehensive list by October 14 and subsequent notifications in the District Government Gazette by October 24.

The flyover, costing Rs 1,791.23 crore and taking five years to complete, features a four-lane main carriageway and a six-lane ground-level road. It is expected to reduce travel time to Coimbatore airport from the city to just 10 minutes. However, the naming decision faced vocal opposition, with Tamil Nadu's public works minister defending the choice as a tribute to an eminent local figure.

