Tragic Landslide Sparks Urgent Investigation

The investigation into the devastating landslide that resulted in 16 fatalities in Jhandutta assembly constituency is underway and guided by a committee led by Bilaspur's additional district commissioner.

The tragedy occurred when a bus on the Marotan-Ghumarwin route was engulfed by a landslide, with 16 lives lost, including women and children. Efforts to rescue passengers resulted in two children's survival.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have announced relief packages for the victims' families. The committee's findings are eagerly awaited within ten days to understand and prevent such future tragedies.