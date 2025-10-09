Left Menu

Delhi Allocates Rs 13 Crore to Sterilise and Immunise Stray Dogs

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has approved Rs 13 crore for the sterilisation and immunisation of stray dogs. The decision was taken during a Standing Committee meeting, also addressing cow shelters and monkey issues. A call for a monitoring system to track agency operations was made by a BJP councillor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:32 IST
Delhi Allocates Rs 13 Crore to Sterilise and Immunise Stray Dogs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has given the green light to a Rs 13 crore initiative aimed at sterilising and immunising stray dogs, as confirmed by officials on Thursday. This resolution was adopted during a Standing Committee meeting which also explored matters pertinent to cow shelters and monkey management.

BJP councillor Rajpal Singh highlighted the necessity of creating a comprehensive monitoring system to oversee the execution and fund usage by agencies involved in the sterilisation and vaccination process. Singh proposed engaging interested NGOs to bolster cooperation and output effectiveness.

Attention was also drawn to cow shelter policies, underscoring the importance of efficient execution. Incidents involving stray dogs at the World Para Athletics Championships underscored the need for corrective measures, as did recent Supreme Court directives on the relocation and management of Delhi's stray dog population.

TRENDING

1
Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

 Global
2
Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

 Colombia
3
Pioneering Hydrogen: The Future of Motorsports Unveiled in Saudi Desert

Pioneering Hydrogen: The Future of Motorsports Unveiled in Saudi Desert

 Global
4
U.S.-Argentina $20 Billion Currency Swap Deal Finalized

U.S.-Argentina $20 Billion Currency Swap Deal Finalized

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025