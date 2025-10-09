Delhi Allocates Rs 13 Crore to Sterilise and Immunise Stray Dogs

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has given the green light to a Rs 13 crore initiative aimed at sterilising and immunising stray dogs, as confirmed by officials on Thursday. This resolution was adopted during a Standing Committee meeting which also explored matters pertinent to cow shelters and monkey management.

BJP councillor Rajpal Singh highlighted the necessity of creating a comprehensive monitoring system to oversee the execution and fund usage by agencies involved in the sterilisation and vaccination process. Singh proposed engaging interested NGOs to bolster cooperation and output effectiveness.

Attention was also drawn to cow shelter policies, underscoring the importance of efficient execution. Incidents involving stray dogs at the World Para Athletics Championships underscored the need for corrective measures, as did recent Supreme Court directives on the relocation and management of Delhi's stray dog population.