Left Menu

Kolkata's Rainfall Deluge: City Awash Amidst Traffic Chaos

Kolkata experienced heavy rainfall, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions. The city recorded 69 mm of rain in nine hours, while surrounding areas also received substantial rainfall. Future forecasts predict dry weather with sporadic light rain and thunderstorms in parts of Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:37 IST
Kolkata's Rainfall Deluge: City Awash Amidst Traffic Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata experienced heavy rainfall on Friday, leading to significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city. The downpour registered 69 mm of rain in just nine hours, according to official reports.

In the vicinity, Salt Lake recorded 27 mm of rain, while other districts like Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas saw substantial precipitation. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed these figures amid widespread disruption.

Moving forward, the IMD foresees dry conditions in West Bengal beginning next week, although scattered light rains and thunderstorms remain possible in select regions, including south Bengal and sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports Roundup: Arrests, Injuries & International Games

Sports Roundup: Arrests, Injuries & International Games

 Global
2
India U23 Triumphs Over Indonesia in Thrilling Friendly

India U23 Triumphs Over Indonesia in Thrilling Friendly

 Indonesia
3
Trump Gathers Global Leaders for Critical Gaza Summit

Trump Gathers Global Leaders for Critical Gaza Summit

 United States
4
Taliban's Digital Clampdown: A Breach of Afghan Rights

Taliban's Digital Clampdown: A Breach of Afghan Rights

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025