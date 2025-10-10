Kolkata's Rainfall Deluge: City Awash Amidst Traffic Chaos

Kolkata experienced heavy rainfall on Friday, leading to significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city. The downpour registered 69 mm of rain in just nine hours, according to official reports.

In the vicinity, Salt Lake recorded 27 mm of rain, while other districts like Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas saw substantial precipitation. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed these figures amid widespread disruption.

Moving forward, the IMD foresees dry conditions in West Bengal beginning next week, although scattered light rains and thunderstorms remain possible in select regions, including south Bengal and sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)