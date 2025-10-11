Deluge Devastates Mexico: Landslides and Floods Claim Lives

Severe flooding wreaked havoc across central and southeastern Mexico, as heavy rains resulted in deadly landslides, claimed at least 28 lives, and inflicted extensive property damage, officials reported Friday.

In a swift response, Mexico has dispatched 8,700 military personnel to aid affected communities. Social media footage depicted the devastation, showing entire streets resembling rivers, with vehicles swept away and homes submerged.

Among the most affected areas was Hidalgo, where 16 fatalities were confirmed, as reported by state Interior Secretary Guillermo Olivares Reyna. Significant damage has been reported to homes, hospitals, schools, and roadways, with widespread power outages impacting several municipalities.

